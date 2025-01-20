Time for the Government to address challenges faced by health sector - NZNO

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) is calling on the Government to properly fund and resource the health sector to create an equitable health system that meets the needs of all New Zealanders.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon today announced that Simeon Brown will replace Dr Shane Reti as Minister of Health.

NZNO chief executive Paul Goulter says it doesn’t matter to patients who the minister of health is.

"What matters to New Zealanders’ is that the Government accepts its responsibility to ensure we have an equitable health system that works for all New Zealanders.

"It’s now widely accepted that New Zealand has a health system that is under-resourced and under-funded. Patients are waiting too long for the health care they need, or not getting it at all.

"The only response the Government seems to have is further cutbacks.

"NZNO calls on the Government, now with Minister Brown at the helm of the health sector, to:

-Overhaul the primary and community care health system by paying primary care nurses the same as their hospital counterparts to address chronic staffing shortages which are exacerbating waiting times for GPs and driving sicker patients to emergency departments.

-Reverse the ideological decision to remove policies to reduce health inequalities for Māori.

-Fund Te Whatu Ora to provide safe and culturally appropriate staffing levels in hospitals rather than forcing a recruitment freeze to meet Government-imposed cutbacks and artificial budgets.

-Address low wages and falling standards in aged residential care."

Paul Goulter says the Government claims it is investing more than ever in health.

"The Government’s funding has failed to keep up with our aging and growing population. People are sicker because they aren’t getting equitable and affordable access to primary and community health, and that impacts on an already under-resourced hospital system.

"The Government must also acknowledge its responsibility to Māori to improve health outcomes and access to health services," Paul Goulter says.

