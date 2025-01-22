Silver Tongues - Funny Over Fifty

WELLINGTON

Wit and wisdom from pro and up-and-coming comedians, all over the age of 50! Neil Thornton and the NZ Comedy School have gathered the best minds and sharpest wits of Gen-X and beyond to show that experience counts.

It’s a NZ Fringe Festival show at the Fringe Bar, by a selection of Wellington’s fantastically funny folk, all over the age of 50, as they take to the stage and entertain with a fast paced and funny showcase of stand-up comedy showing that the silver haired are also silver tongued.

With a differing MC and line up each night, this will be a night of hilarity that is for all generations that are 18+.

Look forward to a fabulous and feisty night of frivolity as a diverse selection of local, national and international comedians take the fuddy out of duddy and entertain with wit and wisdom (and a fair amount of cynicism) gathered through their ages. You’ll be left barking with laughter as you wonder --- who let the olds out!

A portion of the proceeds from this show will go to NZ Comedy School's Diversity Scholarship, which offers seats in the NZ Comedy School’s full course in order to expand representation and diversity in the NZ comedy community.

For more tickets and information about the show:

tickets.fringe.co.nz/event/446:6178/

For more information about NZ Comedy School and the Diversity Scholarship: nzcomedyschool.com

NZ Comedy School Presents

Silver Tongues

NZ Fringe Festival

6:00pm

Fringe Bar, 26 Allen St. Te Aro

Tickets $18 - $35

