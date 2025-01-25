Picton Marina receives prestigious Superyacht accreditation

PICTON

Port Marlborough and Marlborough Sounds Marinas are proud to announce that Picton Marina has achieved "Superyacht Ready" accreditation and "Gold Anchor" status from the Marina Industry Association (MIA Australia)

This accreditation highlights Marlborough Sounds Marinas' dedication to providing world-class facilities and exceptional service for superyacht guests, captains, and crew, and follows the "International Clean Marinas" certification for environmental excellence, received last July through MIA and ICOMIA - the International Council of Marine Industry Associations.

The 'Superyacht Ready' accreditation is designed to assist superyacht captains and owners in identifying marinas equipped with the necessary infrastructure, security measures, and services to safely and adequately berth superyachts. To be eligible for this accreditation, Picton Marina first participated in MIA’s Global Gold Anchor program and met specific criteria related to infrastructure suitability, accessibility, security, and service availability.

Marlborough Sounds Marinas Manager, Anouk Euzeby, highlighted the importance of the accreditation, saying:

"This achievement strengthens our ability to position Marlborough as a premier international destination for superyachts in the Southern Hemisphere.With world-class infrastructure, secure facilities, and exceptional marina support services, combined with our location in the heart of some of New Zealand's most stunning scenery and renowned attractions, Marlborough is a must-visit for superyachts in the region.

We have already welcomed several prestigious vessels so far this year, and with this new accreditation, our team looks forward to hosting even more superyachts in Marlborough in the near future."

To support visiting Superyachts, Picton Marina has developed a comprehensive guide, offering detailed information about the marina's facilities and promoting the Marlborough region. This resource promotes regional experiences suited to superyacht clientele and ensures visitors can make the most of their stay. Superyacht visits to Picton Marina provide a welcome boost to the local economy. Guests often explore the region’s attractions, from wine tours and scenic walks to dining at local restaurants. At the same time, crews access marine services for reprovisioning and maintenance, ensuring their vessels are ready for the next stage of their journey. These visits support a wide range of businesses across Marlborough.

Located in the heart of the Marlborough Sounds, Picton Marina offers:

-Berthing Capacity: Picton Marina accommodates vessels up to 50 metres in length and 500GRT. Larger vessels can be accommodated at Port Marlborough's facilities.

-Security Measures: 24/7 monitored CCTV and gated pier access ensure a secure environment for vessels and crew.-Top-tier amenities, including power, water, and waste facilities, to ensure a seamless experience.

-Proximity to Marlborough’s premiere attractions: such as the Queen Charlotte Track and world-class cellar doors and vineyards.

For more information or to book a berth, boaties can contact the friendly Marina team at:

Phone: +64 3 520 3390

Email: picton@msmarinas.co.nz

Website: www.marlboroughmarinas.co.nz/picton

