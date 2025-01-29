$500k vape kit deal 'reeks of tobacco tactics'

The Government has forked out more than half a million dollars on vapes to help adults quit smoking - despite these products not being approved for smoking cessation.

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ can reveal that the Government bought 3000 RELX Essential Vape Devices for $575,000 to help achieve its Smokefree 2025 goal.

The vapes are provided for free to some smokers trying to quit - but the Foundation says it has serious concerns not just about their effectiveness but also about the lack of consultation, the purchase process, and quality control.

Health NZ told the Foundation there was no tender process for the free vape kits as it purchased the vapes from a New Zealand company, which it says is "compliant with all relevant regulations".

RELX vaping products are produced by vaping and e-cigarette giant, RELX International, which has its headquarters in China.

Foundation Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says regardless of whether this is in the combustible form or the vape form, this whole process reeks of tobacco tactics.

"Public health policy must be guided by evidence and transparency, not behind-closed-door deals."

It is unclear whether an analysis of these products has been performed to ensure that nicotine levels are as labelled and that they contain no harmful substances, Ms Harding says.

The nicotine content of the vapes are 28.5mg/ml - the maximum level available to purchase legally in NZ. Health NZ says the flavours on offer are watermelon, tobacco and mint.

Health NZ’s advice to stop smoking practitioners is that vaping devices should be provided to those who have previously made quit attempts using nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) or prescription medications.

However, in individual cases, after an assessment has been conducted, providers may use their discretion to provide clients with a vaping device.

Foundation Medical Director Professor Bob Hancox says there are already evidence-based, medically approved products that we know have gone through robust clinical trials and are available in New Zealand to help people quit smoking.

"Who will take responsibility if people suffer adverse effects from these unapproved devices?

"These vapes have been sent to smoking cessation providers to give to their clients, but Medsafe has not approved them to ensure their safety."

