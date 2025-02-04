One NZ GODZONE Returns to New Zealand's Adventure Racing Calendar

A new adventure racing charitable trust led by high-profile sportsperson Richie McCaw announces the return of One NZ GODZONE, the world’s largest expedition race.

New Zealand's preeminent expedition adventure race, One NZ GODZONE, is back on the sporting calendar after a two-year hiatus with the formation of the Pure Adventure Charitable Trust to host the iconic eight-day event in the next 12 months.

A group of high-profile sportspeople and past One NZ GODZONE competitors have instigated PACT which will be a registered charitable entity. This includes former All Black champion Richie McCaw, current New Zealand Rugby Players Association CEO Rob Nichol, world champion adventure racer Sophie Hart, One NZ GODZONE race director Adam Fairmaid, triathlete Michele Frey, AWS Legal lawyer and representative rugby coach Damien Pine and Southland adventure racers Chris Stewart and David (Ginge) Burnett.

“Most of us have raced One NZ GODZONE and got so much out of the event on a personal and sporting level that we wanted to see it return to continue the legacy,” says Pure Adventure Charitable Trust spokesperson Rob Nichol. “It’s such an incredible event that allows teams to explore vast and often untouched areas of New Zealand’s backcountry and is truly aspirational for adventure racers worldwide.”

Pure Adventure Charitable Trust’s vision is to inspire and empower people to explore and engage in the outdoors and elevate the growth and prosperity of multisport and adventure racing through hosting and supporting world-class events.

“One NZ GODZONE is one of the most celebrated adventure racing events globally, and we intend to continue this rich adventure racing legacy by bringing teams together to race at an elite level for an adventure like no other,” says Nichol.

“It will allow us to showcase the New Zealand outdoors while also providing a platform from which PACT can pursue its objectives. PACT will work alongside other events to inspire and support an increasing number of schools and students seeking to engage in multisport and the outdoors.”

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw has competed in four chapters of One NZ GODZONE. He is front-footing the new Pure Adventure Charitable Trust alongside Nichol to see the event return to its glory days.

"One NZ GODZONE represents the ultimate New Zealand adventure that, over a five to eight day period, absolutely tests you both mentally and physically,” says McCaw. “ It's a gruelling and rewarding challenge – one of the toughest out there - where team dynamics are critical to everyone in your team crossing the finish line which is something I personally enjoy. One NZ GODZONE has impacted my life in so many ways and continues to be an inspiration.”

Planning for the twelfth chapter of One NZ GODZONE is well underway, with PACT engaging with high-profile sponsors, regional councils and the Department of Conservation to support the event delivery.

One New Zealand has renewed its naming rights with One NZ GODZONE assisting to ensure the iconic expedition adventure race goes ahead.

“As a company, One NZ has a long history of supporting Kiwi in being their best and achieving their goals through sport and the wider outdoors. We are thrilled they are continuing their backing of the event,” says Nichol.

The Department of Conservation is supportive of the event returning under the PACT structure. DOC Acting Deputy Director-General Policy and Regulatory Services Ewan Delany says it’s fantastic One NZ GODZONE is starting up again.

“We look forward to working with the Trust to ensure the event is planned and run in a way that protects our unique landscapes and ecosystems while highlighting some of Aotearoa’s special places,” says Delany.

World champion adventure racer and PACT trustee Sophie Hart says One NZ GODZONE encourages teams to reach new heights while racing through New Zealand's pristine wilderness areas.

"A lot of people are far more capable than they give themselves credit for, and it's amazing what your body and mind can achieve with a good team beside you," says Hart. " While One NZ GODZONE requires a degree of forward planning, ultimately, it’s a seize-the-day philosophy that will get you to the start line.”

Hart is a highly successful competitor and member of team Avaya, which has dominated the sport internationally and won the One NZ GODZONE championship trophy six times. She says the Pure Adventure Charitable Trust will go a long way in supporting others in the sport.

“We want to inspire new participation in the sport of adventure racing and work to break down any barriers to entry for younger people and women in particular.”

About One NZ GODZONE

What: One NZ GODZONE is the ultimate New Zealand adventure that pitches teams of four against each other as they navigate their own route through wilderness areas on an unrelenting and unknown course. Disciplines can include mountain biking, trekking, packrafting, kayaking, ropes, abseiling & coasteering. Very few people finish the full course.

Distance: One NZ GODZONE race course spans approximately 550 – 650km and includes mandatory checkpoints and transition areas along the route where teams stop and change disciplines.

Where: One NZ GODZONE moves around New Zealand, with each chapter held in a unique regional location.