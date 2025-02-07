New Zealand employers up flexible work hours to offset return-to-office requirements

99% of Kiwi workers say their employers give them flexible work hours

59% say their employer has increased flexible work hours compared to last year

Flexible work hours have had the most positive impact on productivity (67%), work-life balance (65%) and motivation (64%)

Only 39% of Kiwi workers say they have working from home/hybrid working options

Kiwi workers say their employers have elevated workplace flexibility in the form of flexible work hours while the majority of staff return to the office, new independent research by specialised recruiter Robert Half finds.

Flexible work hours are a type of flexible work arrangement that allows employees to have some control over their work schedule. This can range from flexible start and finish times, compressed work weeks and/or flexitime.

Uptick in flexible work hours

Almost all (99%) Kiwi workers say they have flexible work hours. And while many (61%) New Zealand employers expect workers back in the office fulltime, workers say they have been given more flexibility in the hours they start and finish their day.

More than half (59%) of workers say their employer has increased flexible work hours compared to last year, with 19% saying they have increased significantly. About one third (30%) of workers say there has been no change in the flexibility, while 10% say there has been a decrease. Only 1% of workers say they do not have flexible work hours.

At the same time only 39% of workers say they have working from home/hybrid working options, meaning the majority of workers are expected to attend the office fulltime.

“While the New Zealand workforce has largely returned to the office full-time, the enduring need for flexibility had remained,” says Ronil Singh, Director at Robert Half. “The widespread adoption of flexible working hours demonstrates that employers are acknowledging the employee demand for more work-life balance and aiming to develop a more attractive and competitive work environment to secure and retain top talent.”

The positive impacts of flexible work hours

Most Kiwi workers agree that flexible working hours have had a positive impact on their employee experience. When asked how their current level of flexibility has impacted them, productivity (67%) and work-life balance (65%) were cited as the two areas which have improved the most. Employee engagement is also positively impacted with 64% of office workers saying they are more motivated, and 62% stating they are happier in their role and more likely to say with the company.

"The pronounced shift to flexible work hours is a win-win, boosting employee morale and productivity while also helping businesses attract and retain top talent. And while it is largely positive, it’s certainly not a one-size-fits all solution. The real challenge lies in understanding what 'flexibility' truly means for each individual and creating a work environment where it is genuinely embraced and facilitated,” concluded Singh.