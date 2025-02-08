Petition Seeks Mandatory FASD Warning Signs in Liquor Stores

BAY OF PLENTY

Petition to be presented to BOP MP Tom Rutherford on Monday 10 February.

Every day, babies in New Zealand are born with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD)—a preventable condition that impacts lives forever. A new petition is calling for bold action to stop this crisis where it starts: liquor store entrances.

Christopher Ingram, a retired dentist from Tauranga, has petitioned the government to make ‘Pregnant? Don’t drink’ warning signs mandatory at the entrances and inside bottle stores as a low-cost way to alert pregnant women to the risks of consuming alcohol during pregnancy.

"I’ve spoken with many people who have experienced firsthand the devastating effects of FASD,” said Ingram, who was inspired by a family friend’s experience. “A simple sign could be the difference between awareness and lifelong consequences.”

Mr Ingram has even had backup from liquor store owners. One, a father of four sons, said if he had the signs Mr Ingram could put them up in his store right away, and another, whose wife was a medical professional, said he'd also support having signage in his store.

Mr Ingram’s petition has garnered over 1,000 signatures and will be officially presented to Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford on Monday, 10 February, at 12:30pm at his electorate office (3/9 Domain Road, Papamoa). Advocates and supporters of FASD awareness are expected to attend in support of the handover.

Regulations requiring warning labels on packaged alcohol products only became law in 2023 after 25 years of advocacy. Mr Ingram's petition seeks to extend that initiative, ensuring warnings are visible at the point of sale.

Outgoing Health Minister Dr Shane Reti previously emphasised the importance of tackling FASD, citing it as one of his key achievements. In 2024, Dr Reti introduced significant initiatives to raise awareness after two major New Zealand studies highlighted the enormous personal and societal costs of the disorder (links below).

"FASD-CAN supports this petition and hopes these warning signs become mandatory," says FASD-CAN CEO Stephanie James Sadler. "We hope the new Minister of Health, Simeon Brown, will continue to prioritise FASD awareness and this initiative is a step in the right direction."

Supporters are encouraged to sign the petition and help push for stronger preventative measures to protect future generations.

Please click here to view and sign the petition:

https://petitions.parliament.nz/1d2a1901-90d2-4506-149f-08dccae2e66c