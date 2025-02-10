PSA seeks Privacy Commissioner investigation into reckless cuts at Health NZ Te Whatu Ora

The PSA is asking the Privacy Commissioner to urgently investigate Health NZ’s plan to decimate its IT staff as part of the Government’s plans to cut health costs.

"The PSA is taking the unusual step of asking the Privacy Commissioner to urgently investigate cuts to data and digital teams at Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand because of the huge gamble with patient privacy and safety we believe Health NZ is taking with plans to cut almost half of IT staff," said Fleur Fitzsimons, Acting National Secretary for the Public Service Association for Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

Health NZ Te Whatu Ora announced in December plans to cut 47% of roles in the Data and Digital Directorate, resulting in the loss of 1120 roles (including vacancies), all to save $100m.

"New Zealanders rightly expect that their private information as patients is held securely, but we don’t believe Health NZ can say hand on heart that will be the case if these cuts go ahead.

"Health NZ has important obligations under the Health Information Privacy Code and the Privacy Act, but we don’t believe the risks of breaching these obligations have been properly analysed in the rush to save money.

"The data and information these teams are responsible for is vital for clinicians to ensure the best possible treatment for patients. IT staff already warned Health NZ leaders late last year that the restructure raised the risks of unplanned outages. This could impact patients through the inability of clinicians to access patient data, as well as through medication and equipment failures.

"The Government is on notice that Health NZ’s IT systems are already under huge pressure and that the directorate is understaffed. The risk of a cyber security breaches is very real as the Waikato Hospital ransomware attack in 2021 showed.

"The Government should be investing in IT upgrades and more, not fewer staff to better protect sensitive patient records and ensure the benefits of centralising computer systems under the health restructure are realised.

"We urge the Privacy Commissioner to use his powers of investigation here before long term damage is done to the health system. We invite him to talk to impacted staff who know well the risks to patients from unplanned outages.

"It’s absolutely critical patient data is accurate, secure and available 24-7 for clinicians."

