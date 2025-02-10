New Year Surge in Business for Sale Searches

It’s not just new jobs people are searching for at this time of the year! Buying a business can be a great option for many as the January numbers show, with Business for Sale searches up 25% on December 2024. Additionally January 2025 site users are up 12% on this time last year. More and more people are seeing business ownership as a great career option.

“The summer holiday period allows people to take time-out to reflect and mull over their options and the type of future they would like to create. Owning a business is a dream for many New Zealanders, and with the surge in buyers searching during January, the high interest in owning a business or franchise is confirmed.” says Richard O'Brien, director of the New Zealand Business for Sale website NZBizBuySell.

“Popular searches include: liquor stores, superettes, supermarkets, service stations, and service based businesses, with Auckland being the most popular City.”

In today’s environment, finding a job that matches your talents, education and interests may not be that easy. Higher unemployment can make securing a good job super competitive, and you may have decided you want more flexibility, control and to paddle your own canoe. Perhaps now is the time to consider becoming your own boss?

Buying a business can be a great option and can be scary, rewarding and exhilarating. Here you get to run your own show, and can employ others to help you run it. This can be hugely rewarding, but it can carry additional workload and more risk, because you are now backing yourself.

There are a huge range of businesses for sale out there, so it is important that you choose one that you can afford and that suits your skills and needs.

Owning a business is often overlooked as a career option, even though starting or buying a business can bring some great rewards and opportunities, so why not grab your paddle and get paddling!