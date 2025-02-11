The Brand Makers Commitment to Sustainable Packaging in New Zealand

At The Brand Makers, we are committed to protecting the environment and working towards a better tomorrow. We believe that those in a position to make a positive change should do so, and as a leading provider of branding solutions in New Zealand, we take our responsibility seriously.

Our Commitment to Sustainability

Sustainability is at the core of our business practices. Over the years, we have actively sought ways to reduce our environmental footprint by opting for more eco-friendly packaging options, selecting environmentally responsible partners, and developing sustainable products for the New Zealand market. Our goal is to ensure that every choice we make aligns with our mission to contribute to a cleaner, greener planet.

Making a Difference with POLLAST!C™

One of our most significant sustainability initiatives in the past year has been our switch to POLLAST!C™ for mailer plastic packaging. POLLAST!C™ is a revolutionary range of packaging made from recycled Ocean Bound Plastic pollution, collected from coastal communities throughout Southeast Asia.

What is POLLAST!C™ Made From?

POLLAST!C™ is crafted from plastic waste that meets strict criteria:

Has been, or would be, abandoned in the environment

Comes from areas with no formal waste management infrastructure

It is collected within 50km of the coast, preventing it from polluting the ocean

This innovative approach helps tackle plastic pollution at its source, giving new life to discarded materials while reducing our reliance on virgin plastics.

The Impact of Our Switch

Every time you place an order with The Brand Makers, your package will arrive in POLLAST!C™ mailing satchels, poly bags, or document pouches. These bags are not only made from recycled materials but are also carbon neutral. We encourage our customers to continue the sustainability journey by recycling them with soft plastics.

By making this switch, we are taking a stand against ocean pollution and supporting a circular economy. The impact of this initiative goes beyond just packaging—it contributes to cleaner environments, supports waste collection efforts in at-risk communities, and promotes responsible recycling.

Partnering for a Greener Future

Sustainability is a collective effort, and we are proud to align ourselves with partners who share our vision for a more environmentally responsible future. Whether through eco-friendly materials, responsible manufacturing processes, or carbon-neutral initiatives, we continuously seek ways to improve and innovate.

We make apparel, corporate merchandise, sports gear, and more. Irrespective of what you are after, know that we follow sustainable methods to get the product to you with very little impact on the environment.

When you choose to work with The Brand Makers, you are not only investing in high-quality branding solutions but also making a positive impact on the environment. Together, we can create a future where sustainability and innovation go hand in hand.