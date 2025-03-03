Crewmix Concrete Solutions Revolutionizes On-Demand Concrete Mixing in Hawke's Bay

HAWKE'S BAY

Hawke's Bay, New Zealand — Crewmix Concrete Solutions is transforming the concrete industry in Hawke's Bay with its innovative, on-demand mixing services. By offering compact, stand-alone volumetric concrete plants, Crewmix ensures consistent, task-specific batches of fresh, quality concrete whenever and wherever needed.

Innovative Volumetric Concrete Mixing

Traditional concrete mixing methods often involve challenges such as manual labor, excess waste, and logistical constraints. Crewmix addresses these issues with its volumetric concrete mixers, engineered and built in New Zealand. These units allow for precise control over concrete loads, minimizing waste and reducing environmental impact.

Flexible and Efficient Solutions

Crewmix offers two volumetric concrete plant models:

Crewmix 1000: Features a 1m³ aggregate hopper, 320kg cement hopper, and a 220L water tank, with a pour rate of 4m³ per hour. It is towable with trailer mounting, making it ideal for projects requiring mobility.

Crewmix 1500: Equipped with a 1.5m³ aggregate hopper, 400kg cement hopper, and a 400L water tank, this model offers pour rates of 4 or 8m³ per hour. It includes preset program strengths of 20, 25, or 30 MPa, catering to various project requirements.

Both models are designed to be positioned close to work sites, reducing labor costs and enhancing efficiency. They can process ready-mix, composite, or recycled aggregates, providing flexibility for diverse project needs.

Proven Success in Diverse Projects

Crewmix's innovative approach has been successfully implemented in various projects across New Zealand. For instance, in Auckland, Crewmix provided just over a cubic meter of dry mix for a late-night project, saving hours of manual mixing and ensuring timely completion.

Commitment to Quality and Support

Built tough for local conditions, Crewmix units come with a 12-month warranty and solid after-sales support, reflecting the company's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

About Crewmix Concrete Solutions

Crewmix Concrete Solutions is a New Zealand-based company specializing in on-demand concrete mixing services. With a focus on reducing waste, labor, costs, and logistical challenges, Crewmix offers innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the concrete industry.

For more information, visit Crewmix Concrete Solutions.

