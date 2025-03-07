Vape companies hunt loopholes ahead of law change

Heavy restrictions on the sale of vapes will soon be in place, but some vape companies are already searching for loopholes in the law.

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation is calling out vape retailers for their blatant attempts to bypass the new laws aimed at protecting our tamariki.

Between March and June, a flurry of new laws will take effect, including the ban of disposable vapes, a ban on displaying products (in store and online), and a ban on discounts and giveaways.

The Foundation, however, is aware of some vape retailers exploring website redesigns and new customer engagement strategies to continue marketing their products despite the law changes.

Foundation Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says any attempt to undermine the regulations will only reinforce the need for stronger enforcement.

"Vape companies have been given clear rules to follow, and yet some are already looking for loopholes."

While the Foundation supported the new laws, it urged the Government to invest in enforcement so they have the intended impact of reducing youth access, limiting exposure, and preventing nicotine addiction in a new generation, Ms Harding says.

"We have been calling for tighter restrictions since 2017, so it is good to finally see many of our recommendations come into law, including banning in-front-of-store window advertising and product display by retailers."

"However, the Government can’t drop the ball and let retailers dodge the new laws."

In addition to the new laws, the Foundation wants the Government to halt the establishment of further Specialist Vape Retailers (SVRs), limit the nicotine content of all vape products to 20 mg/mL and re-look at the prescription model.