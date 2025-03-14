Fires still being lit in Waikato and Coromandel during outdoor fire ban

WAIKATO

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is reminding people in Waikato and Coromandel not to light outdoor fires while a prohibited fire season is in place.

Last week, Fire and Emergency banned outdoor fires for most of Waikato and all of Coromandel, until further notice.

Waikato District Manager Daryl Trim says despite the ban, it’s clear fires are still being lit on purpose in the area.

"Since Monday, we’ve already seen eight fires get out of control and spread really quickly because the conditions are so dry," he says.

"These include rubbish fires in Otorohanga and Te Kuiti, and bonfires in Matamata and Morrinsville - all of which needed multiple volunteer fire crews to spend hours putting them out.

"And they all could have gone horribly wrong if there had been a bit more wind or our volunteers couldn’t get there in time.

"The fire on Black Jack Road in Coromandel in January was costly and tied up firefighting efforts for days - it’s really not something we want to see again this summer."

The areas in Waikato affected by the fire ban include:

Thames-Coromandel

Hauraki

Matamata-Piako

Hamilton

Waipa

Otorohanga

Waitomo

most of Waikato District.

"If you don’t know what the fire restrictions are in your area, go to www.checkitsalright.nz and enter your location," Daryl Trim says.

"You’ll find specific advice for your area and the current conditions, and guidance around fire safety.

"We appreciate people in Waikato and Coromandel helping to keep our part of the country fire-free."