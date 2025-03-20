'Another domino falls'—district council ditches left-wing Local Government NZ

BAY OF PLENTY

Western Bay of Plenty District Council has today voted to leave Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) with one councillor saying it has swung ‘so far left’ that it no longer represented local views.

“Western Bay of Plenty is the latest council to ditch the increasingly toxic group” said Sam Warren, Local Government Campaigns Manager for the Taxpayers’ Union.



“Councils for years have been under the thumb of hardcore political ideologues not remotely capable of tolerating any views other than their own. LGNZ sold out the day it decided to push Labour’s divisive Three Waters plans, abandoning genuine localism for a radical, centralising agenda.”



“Under the guise of localism, LGNZ is nothing more than an activist group backing bureaucrats instead of the locals paying the enormous yearly membership fees.”



“Bravo to Western Bay of Plenty, the latest to join the ranks of six other councils abandoning the group, including Auckland, Christchurch, Grey, Kaipara, West Coast Regional, and Westland. Who will the next domino be?”