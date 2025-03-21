Animal rights advocates call for rodeo ban at national finals

KIHIKIHI

With this season’s death toll standing at five, animal rights advocates are gathering tomorrow at the national rodeo finals in Kihikihi, Waikato, calling for a ban on rodeo events.

Coordinated by SAFE, Saturday’s peaceful protest will highlight the need for urgent Government action to bring an end to the abuse of animals in rodeo.

SAFE Campaign Manager Emily Hall says rodeo holds no place in a society that values compassion for animals, with this season’s death toll illustrating the cruelty inherent in the industry.

"Five animals have died this rodeo season. It is simply unacceptable for animals to be suffering and dying for entertainment."

"Our message at tomorrow’s protest couldn’t be clearer - this barbaric form of entertainment must no longer be permitted in New Zealand."

Footage released on Monday from last weekend’s Waimarino rodeo reveals the moment a bull breaks his leg before becoming the season’s fifth fatality. Additional footage captured during the calf roping event at Waimarino shows a catastrophic situation involving a horse and calf both highly distressed, writhing on the ground, desperately trying to free themselves from ropes.

"If animals were lassoed and slammed to the ground elsewhere there would be serious repercussions; why should it be any different in the rodeo arena?"

Rodeo has long been condemned by veterinarians and animal welfare agencies both here and internationally, and SAFE says urgent action is required to bring industry practices into line with New Zealand’s animal welfare legislation.

"Our Animal Welfare Act states that any physical handling of animals must be done in a way that minimises the likelihood of unnecessary pain or distress, so why is rodeo getting a free pass?"

The National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (NAWAC) produced a revised rodeo code of welfare two years ago, however the Government has failed to take any further action. SAFE says that, as a result, New Zealand’s animal welfare laws remain disconnected from the brutal reality of rodeo practices.

"These delays are costing animals their lives," says Hall.

"At the finals tomorrow, we will be sending a clear message to the Government that Kiwis want to see events that promote animal cruelty banned."

SAFE’s protest begins at 10.30am on Saturday 22 March at the Kihikihi Domain, Waikato.