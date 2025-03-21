infonews.co.nz
HEALTH

Stop Scrubbing! Expert Reveals the Right Way to Remove Stains

News Online

Friday 21 March 2025, 1:40PM

By News Online

51 views

Credit: News Online

Are you ruining your carpets with the wrong stain removal techniques? Learn the expert secrets from Peter Cheyne, Chairman of JAE Group, in his recent RNZ interview!

Discover:

  • Why scrubbing is the worst thing you can do.
  • The correct blotting method for fresh spills.
  • Expert advice on tackling red wine, pet stains, and more.
  • When to use salt, vinegar, and specific cleaning products.
  • Professional tips for upholstery and delicate fabrics.
  • When to call a professional.

Peter shares decades of experience, debunking common myths and providing practical solutions for even the toughest stains. Don't risk permanent damage – learn the right way to clean!

Read the full summary or listen to the interview here: What is the Best Way to Treat Stains?

