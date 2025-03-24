Wellington Council's $21,000 Hīkoi Portaloo Flush-Fund

WELLINGTON CITY

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union can reveal through a Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act request that Wellington City Council flushed $21,702 (exc. GST) of ratepayer money on portaloos for last November’s Toitū Te Tiriti Hīkoi protest—despite having no policy on funding facilities for protests and never having done so before.



Taxpayers’ Union Investigations Coordinator Rhys Hurley says:



“The portaloos aren’t the only thing that stinks here - councils shouldn’t be playing political favourites with ratepayers’ money.”



"The Council have never funded protest facilities before—why now spend tens of thousands playing politics when organisers have always managed before to pay their own bills?"



“In the same year as an 18.5% rates hike, Wellingtonians overwhelmingly want their Council focussed only on delivering essential services - that doesn’t include subsidies and handouts for political causes staffers happen to agree with.”



“If the Council insists on spending ratepayers’ money on non-Council events, it needs a clear and consistent policy—not inconsistent decisions that reek of bias.”