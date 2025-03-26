Easter & ANZAC Weekend Escape: Adventure Awaits at The Cardrona Horse Treks, 4x4 ATVs & Motorbikes

Looking for the perfect Easter or ANZAC weekend escape? The Cardrona offers the ultimate adventure, relaxation, and breathtaking scenery — all in one stunning location. With school holidays beginning for Kiwi and Aussie kids in mid-April, it’s the ideal time to get outdoors and experience something new.

Horse Treks through Breathtaking Landscapes

If you’re seeking a more tranquil escape, The Cardrona’s guided horse treks are the perfect way to explore the valley’s natural beauty. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced rider, our expert guides will lead you through some of New Zealand’s most picturesque landscapes. From panoramic alpine views to rolling valleys, the peaceful ride offers the chance to unwind while surrounded by the region’s pristine beauty. It’s the ideal family activity, providing both a connection with nature and an opportunity for quality time together.

Exciting 4×4 ATVs & Motorbikes

For those looking for a more thrilling adventure, The Cardrona offers 4×4 ATVs and Motorbikes for an unforgettable off-road experience. Ride through spectacular terrain, including hills, forests, and open trails, while taking in the panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and valleys. Whether you’re on an ATV or a motorbike, you’ll navigate rugged tracks that provide a unique challenge and plenty of excitement. Our friendly instructors will ensure you feel safe and confident, with all the necessary safety gear provided. These adrenaline-pumping adventures are perfect for both beginners and those seeking more of a challenge.

The River Run 1 hour family quad bike tour is ALWAYS private & customised to your children’s experience levels & abilities.

Kids quad bikes available from 6 years+ see:

WWW.THECARDRONA.CO.NZ/FAMILY

Perfect for the School Holidays

With Easter and ANZAC weekends falling during the school holidays for Kiwi and Aussie kids, it’s a perfect chance for family bonding.

“Whether you’re looking to relax on a scenic horse trek or seek thrills on our 4×4 ATVs and motorbikes, The Cardrona offers something for everyone to enjoy. It’s an unforgettable way to make the most of the long weekends and create lasting memories together.” – Kel, The Cardrona

Bookings are filling up fast, so don’t miss out! Secure your spot for an Easter or ANZAC weekend escape at The Cardrona and create lasting memories with your loved ones.

