Make the Most of the April School Holidays with Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites, Auckland

As the school holidays approach from Saturday, 12 April to Sunday, 27 April 2025, families planning a stay at Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites can look forward to a variety of engaging events and activities in Auckland.

Local Events During the School Holidays

Here are some notable events happening in Auckland during the April school holidays:

Antarctic Architects at the New Zealand Maritime Museum: On Monday, 14 April 2025, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, children can participate in designing their own Antarctic research station, learning about the challenges of building in extreme environments. ​

Selwyn Community Education School Holiday Courses: Offering a range of programs such as 'Aspiring Young Cooks' for ages 8 to 12 on 14 & 15 April 2025, 'Cooking for Teens' for ages 13 to 16 on 23 April 2025, 'Sewing for Children' for ages 9 to 12 on 14 April 2025, and 'Self Defence for Girls' for ages 11 to 13 on 14 April 2025. ​

Street Art Bike Challenge: An interactive event where families can explore Auckland's street art scene on bicycles, combining physical activity with art appreciation. ​Auckland for Kids

School Holiday Events at Highland Park Library: From 12 to 23 April 2025, the library offers various activities, including 'Game On!' sessions, 'Bug Hotels' crafting, and 'Wobbly Science Slime' workshops. ​OurAuckland



Accommodation at Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites

Situated in the vibrant suburb of Newmarket, Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites offers comfortable and convenient accommodation options for families. Guests can enjoy amenities such as free Wi-Fi, free on-site parking, and easy access to public transport, making it an ideal base for exploring Auckland's attractions.​

Tips for a Memorable Stay

Public Transport: Auckland's public transport system is efficient. Consider using buses and trains to navigate the city and avoid parking hassles.​

Stay Informed: Keep an eye on local event listings and the Auckland for Kids website for any updates or new events added to the schedule.​



With a plethora of events and activities lined up, families staying at Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites during the April school holidays can anticipate a fulfilling and enjoyable Auckland experience.

