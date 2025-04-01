Port Marlborough welcomes government announcement on new ferry decision

Port Marlborough is pleased to acknowledge the Government’s announcement with the news that cabinet has confirmed the plan for two new rail ferries to enter service in 2029.

For the past 15 months following the cancellation of the iReX project, Port Marlborough has collaborated with government to develop options that will ensure a resilient and future-proofed Cook Strait connection.

This has been a complex process, involving many iterations and interactions with multiple stakeholders to allow Ministers to make a decision with best information available.

We are committed to delivering outcomes that align with our long-term vision of driving success for Marlborough and facilitating the key industries of Te Tau Ihu.The Cook Strait ferry connection is essential to New Zealand’s transport network, enabling the movement of more than 1 million passengers, 3 million lane metres of freight (equivalent to around 500,000 TEU), and 400,000 private vehicles each year between the North and South Islands.Port Marlborough's strategic approach is focused on sustainable infrastructure that supports long-term regional prosperity and national connection.

Rhys Welbourn, Chief Executive of Port Marlborough said:

"This is a significant step forward in progressing a solution for Cook Strait that serves the whole country. Now we have certainty over the type of ferries that will arrive, we can progress with detailed design and commercial negotiations to ensure we have the right infrastructure that meets the needs of our customers, supports our community, and protects the unique environment we operate in."

