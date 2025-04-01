Democracy at risk

Recent research commissioned by the Helen Clark Foundation raises serious concern for social cohesion in Aotearoa. This research is not alone, with other reports raising similar issues, including a 2024 survey carried out by the OECD that reported only 44% of New Zealanders believed that the political system allowed people like them to have a say in what Government does.

These reports are part of a broader concerning context. This includes actions by Government showing a disregard for a fundamental part of our constitutional make-up - Te Tiriti. Many communities are facing deeply disturbing attacks, as recently highlighted by the violence encountered at Pride. We’re seeing accountability and transparency challenged through issues like an increased use of urgency by successive Governments and ongoing serious problems with the Official Information Act, to name a few.

Community plays an important role when it comes to connection and belonging. Aotearoa New Zealand’s many community groups create spaces for people to come together, connect and collectively work to better their communities and broader society. However, so many community groups that can provide these spaces are reporting serious financial strain. Additionally, many people participating in these community groups have suffered personal consequences as a result.

Lisa Woods, Movement Building and Advocacy Director for Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand, said, "For so long now we’ve been hearing from people who have faced serious attacks because they tried to stand up for human rights and contribute to societal conversations. People are having to take a step back from participating as a result.

"These are not signs of a healthy, thriving democracy. In fact, this is a risk to human rights across the board," said Woods.

It is clear action is required in a number of areas. This starts with getting our foundation right.

Jacqui Dillon, Executive Director of Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand, said, "Step one for Aotearoa New Zealand is upholding Te Tiriti and the tino rangatiratanga it guarantees.

"In doing so we can build a strong foundation that provides a place for us all to belong, for respectful relationships to flourish and a just foundation for how we can make decisions together," said Dillon.

The Government must recognise there is a problem and work in partnership with communities to explore how we can strengthen our society. For example, how can people and communities be more empowered to influence policy and have a say over their future. This is especially important when it comes to people who will be most impacted by an issue.

Decision-makers need to consider who needs to be around the table at the earliest stages of policy development and think more creatively about how the policy process can work to truly empower people and communities.

"When our systems are designed so we can all make a meaningful contribution, we can all benefit in so many ways, including more well-rounded and informed decision-making, stronger communities and feelings of belonging and connection.

"Our democracy is stronger when there’s space for everyone to take part meaningfully," said Dillon.

