Celebrating the Women of Pacific Resort Hotel Group: Accelerating Action with Passion, Strength, and Community

At the heart of Pacific Resort Hotel Group’s award-winning hospitality are the incredible women who create unforgettable guest experiences.

This International Women’s Day, we celebrate the women behind the magic—sharing their stories and the inspiration they bring to our resorts and beyond. Their energy embodies the Kia Orana Spirit of the Cook Islands, ensuring every guest feels the true warmth of a Pacific Resort Hotel Group stay.

Tuaine Thompson-McPharlin: Leadership, Culture, and Legacy

With over a decade at Pacific Resort Hotel Group and now at Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa, Tuaine Thompson-McPharlin’s career journey is one of dedication, resilience, and cultural pride. Since joining Pacific Resort Hotel Group in 2012, she has risen through various roles to become Villa Manager, balancing leadership and motherhood while making a lasting impact. “I’m grateful for the support of my family, which allows me to manage both motherhood and my leadership role effectively.” For Tuaine, finding balance in life also includes giving back to her community. As an active member of the Cardio Combat Fitness Group, she contributes through classes and fundraisers that support sports opportunities, medical treatment, and essential projects in the outer islands. “My leadership is deeply influenced by my love and respect for our culture. As Cook Islanders, we live by Mana Tiaki—being guardians of our culture, heritage, and environment.”

For Tuaine, “Success isn’t about reaching a final point; it’s about the progress you make along the way and the impact you have on those around you.”

Maria Browne: 25 Years of Leadership and Uplifting Mothers

Maria Browne’s career in the tourism industry spans 33 years, with 25 of those dedicated to Pacific Resort Rarotonga. What began as a temporary role helping a friend quickly turned into a lifelong career. “I often marvel at how unexpected yet fulfilling my path has been. But here I am, still doing what I love in a place that feels like home.” Maria is dedicated to creating welcoming environments where people feel valued, heard, and empowered. As Guest Services Manager, she brings a deep understanding of hospitality, guest relations, and operational excellence to her team. “The industry is always evolving, and adapting while maintaining high service standards is key.” Beyond her role, Maria has spent nearly 30 years supporting the Cook Islands Child Welfare organisation. Now serving as Deputy President, she is committed to empowering mothers and children. “I believe it’s not just important, but essential, to support causes that uplift our mothers and children. Women play a vital role in nurturing strong, caring communities.”

Looking ahead, Maria hopes to see more women in leadership, shaping the future of the industry and creating opportunities for growth and equality. “My goal is to mentor and support women, helping them reach their full potential with access to opportunities, resources, and a strong support network.”

Muleta Nelio: Passion, Community, and Culture

Muleta Nelio’s journey with Pacific Resort Aitutaki began in 2004 as a student from Araura College, gaining work experience as a Guest Service Attendant. She later returned to build a career that has spanned from Food & Beverage to Administration. “Over my fifteen years here, I’ve grown both personally and professionally. I’m grateful for the opportunities the resort has given me,” she reflects. Outside the resort, Muleta is deeply involved in promoting well-being as a member of the FuncFit Fitness Team, encouraging people of all ages to embrace a healthier lifestyle. “By advocating for people of all ages to participate in fitness programmes, we create a supportive environment that empowers them to take control of their health.”

For Muleta, Aitutaki is more than just home—it’s a way of life. “As a proud woman, I incorporate Cook Islands culture and values into my daily life by embracing community, respect, and family.” Whether in her career or personal life, her focus remains the same: “I’m passionate about continuous growth, efficiency, and making a positive impact.” Through her work and community efforts, Muleta embodies the heart of the Cook Islands.

Miriama Mave & Chantelle Oosthuizen: Heart, Hospitality, and Connection

With years of dedication to Little Polynesian Resort, Chantelle and Miriama each bring unique experiences to their roles. Originally from South Africa, Chantelle moved to the Cook Islands with her husband and daughter nine years ago. “We are now proud grandparents of a 10-month-old grandson,” she shares. Miriama, from Fiji, was introduced to the resort through a friend working at Pacific Resort Aitutaki. “As a mother of two beautiful girls and one boy, the opportunity to come to the Cook Islands was an excellent stepping stone,” she reflects. Juggling multiple roles in life, both women understand the importance of balance. “As women, we wear many hats—mother, sister, friend, provider. We strive to excel in all these roles, which is why it’s so important to uplift each other”.

This same warmth shines through in their work, as they take pride in creating meaningful connections with guests from around the world. Chantelle, in Guest Services and Administration, ensures every stay runs smoothly, while Miriama, in Food and Beverage and Guest Services, loves making dining experiences extra special for the guests at Little Polynesian Resort. “It’s rewarding to be part of someone’s journey,” they share.

Moana Matenga-Tauu: Strength in Family, Community, and Support of our Youth

Moana Matenga-Tauu’s has been part of Pacific Resort Hotel Group for 13 years, building a career driven by dedication and a deep love for her community. “It’s amazing to see how far we’ve come and the impact the resort has had on so many,” she reflects. As a Cook Island woman active in youth and sports, Moana believes in giving back. “It’s important to support and lead causes that help our community because our children and youth are our future.” Beyond her role as Senior Accounts Assistant, Moana is a pillar of her community. She has led the Titikaveka Cook Islands Christian Church Youth Council, coaches’ junior football, and ensures her own children remain active in sports. “It is important to make our youth of today feel they belong. Whether it is sports or youth activities, by running these programs they get to take a break from their phones for a good hour or two.” Guided by her faith and passion for youth development, she shares, ‘We’re fortunate to live in a community that understands, empathises, and cares deeply for our youth.'”

Balancing work, family, and community involvement isn’t always easy, but Moana embraces it. “I believe you can have it all—being a parent, having a career, helping your community, and still making time for yourself. My mother, aunt, and friends uphold wonderful values that I deeply respect, and I strive to match and pass on the same strong female presence they bring.”

To learn more about Pacific Resort Hotel Group's commitment to sustainability and giving back to our community, visit our pages on sustainability and community initiatives.

