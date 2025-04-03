Truck dashcams capture some hair-raising impatient driving

National road freight association Transporting New Zealand has shared dashcam footage from members showing some hair-raising near-misses, and says that impatient driving is endangering lives.

Transporting New Zealand has been calling for members to submit footage of dangerous driving, highlighting the need for all road users to observe safe speeds, pass and merge safely, and observe appropriate following distances.

Transporting New Zealand Chief Executive Dom Kalasih says the footage shows just how dangerous impatient and reckless driving can be.

"Truck drivers spend more time on the roads than almost anyone else. Transporting New Zealand is consistently hearing concerns from our road freight members about incidents of impatient and unsafe driving they’re seeing while going about their work.

"The roads are the workplace for truck drivers, and that’s a workplace where a moment’s impatience or inattention can shatter lives forever."

He says the maximum speed limit for heavy vehicles is 90 km/h, even on sections of road with 110 km/h speed limits, requiring patience from all road users when overtaking and merging.

"Please be patient and wait until there’s a passing lane or a clear section of road before overtaking.

"Think about how far you have to go to get clear of a truck and possibly a trailer. The combined length of both can be up to 23 metres - that’s a significant distance to cover and you need a safety gap at the other side."

Transporting New Zealand has shared three videos where disaster was narrowly avoided.

Kalasih says that impatient or reckless driving is never worth the risk.

"It’s not worth risking your life or anybody else’s for the sake of saving a few minutes. That’s how horrible wrecks happen."

Videos

In Not the Foggiest there’s a van, a plan, and no visibility. You can almost hear the paint squeak as the over-taking vehicle ducks in. Submitted by a freight operator in Taupo.

https://youtu.be/5SYKXCkBvrY

The next video was recorded near Waipawa in the Hawke’s Bay. A stock truck is carrying a load of bulls and has to swing wide to get into a driveway. Just as one of the team mentions what a tricky spot it is with some people trying to pass on the outside, a vehicle decides it will try a different approach. Some dialogue has been redacted.

https://youtu.be/9cDEQZWq98I

This next merging incident took place about 10 minutes outside of Rotorua.

https://youtu.be/T_JPm4WMFBU

Reporting dangerous driving

- If you believe someone's driving is dangerous enough to be life-threatening, call the Police on 111.

- You can call -555 from a mobile phone to report road incidents which are urgent but not life-threatening.

