An Introduction to Wood & Partners Consultants Ltd (Woods), a Leading National Civil Engineering Firm Expanding Throughout New Zealand

NZ Business Connect is proud to announce one of our newer members: Johan Smit, on behalf of Wood & Partners Consultants Ltd. Woods is a land enablement and infrastructure firm that’s as Kiwi as the electric fence.

Started in 1970 in a cottage predating the Great War, the company’s focus on building genuine long-term relationships, its unwavering commitment to quality, service and reliability, along with professional development have enabled it to expand to eight locations across New Zealand.

Woods offer a full suite of land enablement and infrastructure services and have extensive experience with clients both public and private. With some 250 specialists around the country, no matter the project size or complexity - Woods can help in these areas:

Planning and Urban Design

Surveying and geospatial

Civil engineering and infrastructure

Water modelling and infrastructure planning



Woods is guided by the philosophy of “Simply Done Well”, a mindset that has allowed the company to succeed despite the difficulties of the Energy Crisis (1970’s), the Global Financial Crisis of 1987 and 2008, and the economic shutdowns of the Covid era. The company prides itself on its ability to connect with clients on a personal level, preferring layman’s terms and genuine warmth over cold technicality and jargon.

Through over 50 years of consulting work, Woods has enabled the development of communities creating houses for more than 75,000 New Zealanders. Beyond creating homes and living environments for thousands of people, the firm has also worked with the government in

providing medical facilities that keep us healthy, schools that enable a bright future for our children, retirement facilities for the elderly and the roads that drive our economy.

When asked what separates Woods from other firms in the industry, Mr. Smit replied:

“Delivery within timeframe and budget. Being there when you need us. Going above and beyond.”

The firm’s Hamilton office is the latest addition to their portfolio, and they plan on expanding their client base within the Waikato region. Head to the Woods website for more information and illustrated examples of the firm’s work.

Contact Johan Smit at Wood & Partners Consultants Ltd (Woods):

027 313 9396

johan.smit@woods.co.nz

https://www.woods.co.nz

Contact NZ Business Connect:

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz