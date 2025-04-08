Pacific Resort Hotel Group Earns Multiple Nominations in the 32nd Annual World Travel Awards 2025 – World Category

Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG) is honoured to receive multiple nominations in the 32nd annual World Travel Awards (WTA). Renowned for excellence in hospitality, PRHG proudly celebrates the recognition of Pacific Resort Aitutaki, Little Polynesian, Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa, and Pacific Resort Rarotonga, each shortlisted for their outstanding service and guest experiences across multiple categories. Recognised as the "Oscars of the travel industry", the World Travel Awards celebrate the finest hospitality providers worldwide. PRHG is thrilled to be considered in the following categories:

Pacific Resort Aitutaki, Cook Islands

Oceania’s Leading Boutique Resort 2025

Oceania’s Leading Resort 2025

Oceania’s Leading Villa Resort 2025

Cook Islands’ Leading Resort 2025

Cook Islands’ Leading Villa Resort 2025



Pacific Resort Rarotonga, Cook Islands

Oceania’s Leading Boutique Resort 2025

Oceania’s Leading Family Resort 2025

Cook Islands’ Leading Resort 2025



Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa, Cook Islands

Oceania’s Leading Resort 2025

Oceania’s Leading Villa Resort 2025

Cook Islands’ Leading Villa Resort 2025



Little Polynesian, Cook Islands

Cook Islands’ Leading Boutique Hotel 2025

Cook Islands’ Leading Resort 2025



These nominations reinforce PRHG's commitment to offering exceptional guest experiences. With their unique charm, stunning locations, and personalised service, the resorts continue to set the standard for hospitality in the Cook Islands and beyond.

Voting is open to guests, travel professionals, and the wider public from 01 April and closes 31 August. To cast your vote for Pacific Resort Hotel Group in the World Travel Awards, please click here. 2025.

For more information on the World Travel Awards, please visit here.