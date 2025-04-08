Discover Autumn Adventures This Easter and ANZAC Weekend with Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites, Auckland

As the leaves turn golden and the days grow cooler, Easter and ANZAC weekends are the perfect time to plan a refreshing escape to Auckland. Nestled in the heart of Epsom, Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites offers a welcoming, central base for your autumn getaway.

Easter Weekend Getaway

This Easter (18–21 April), enjoy a relaxing long weekend with the whole family. Explore Auckland’s top attractions, many of which are just minutes from our doorstep. Spend your days visiting the Auckland Zoo, wandering the lush grounds of the Auckland Domain, or treating the kids to a chocolatey adventure at a local Easter egg hunt. After a day of exploring, return to your comfortable suite, order in, and unwind with complimentary Wi-Fi and Sky TV.

For food lovers, nearby Newmarket is a hub of dining delights. From casual cafes to high-end eateries, there's something for every palate. Don’t forget to check out the Easter sales at Westfield Newmarket – Auckland’s premier shopping centre, just a short walk away.

ANZAC Weekend Retreat

ANZAC Weekend (25–27 April) is a time for remembrance and reflection. Stay with us and attend the ANZAC Day dawn service at the Auckland War Memorial Museum – a moving tribute set against the peaceful backdrop of the Domain. The museum itself is a must-visit, offering rich insights into New Zealand’s military history.

Afterwards, spend the rest of your weekend taking in the city’s many cultural and outdoor attractions, or simply relax and recharge in our modern, fully serviced accommodation. Whether you’re visiting family, attending services, or simply looking to make the most of the long weekend, Best Western Newmarket is ideally situated for your stay.

Book Your Autumn Break Today

With spacious rooms, free parking, and a prime location, Best Western Newmarket is the smart choice for Easter and ANZAC weekends. Book early to secure your preferred dates and make this autumn one to remember.

Contact Best Western Newmarket

info@abf.net.nz

0508 899 699

https://www.bestwesternnewmarket.co.nz

