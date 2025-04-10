Prepare for the Future: Replace Your Landline with the Jablocom Essence 4G Phone Chorus has announced plans to turn off the copper network https://www.pacificgsm.com/GDP_10_%20Essence_4G_LTE_desktop_phone_cloud_synchronisation_noabe_jablocom_mobile_phon Credit: Pacific GSM

Chorus has announced plans to turn off the copper network nationwide by the end of 2026. Now is the time to transition seamlessly with the Jablocom Essence—a modern landline alternative that uses the mobile network but looks and functions like a traditional landline phone. No need to learn new technology; it’s designed for simplicity and ease of use.

The Essence offers all the familiar features of a traditional fixed-line system while reducing costs and providing unmatched convenience. It’s the perfect solution for your home or office, combining the best of both worlds.

What Sets the Essence Apart?

Unlike traditional landlines, Jablocom desktop phones don’t require proprietary infrastructure. They operate on the public mobile network—just like your mobile phone—making setup and maintenance effortless.

Network Compatibility: Works seamlessly on 2Degrees, Vodafone, and Spark networks, with 2Degrees offering 97% mobile network coverage across New Zealand.

Additional Benefits:

3-Year Warranty: Peace of mind with a comprehensive warranty and local support.

Hassle-Free Transition: Retain your landline number and enjoy the same functionality without the copper network dependency.

