Children speak out: What tamariki and rangatahi really want from a safer internet

Almost 1,000 children and young people across Aotearoa New Zealand have had their say on online safety in a new survey conducted by Save the Children and Netsafe - and the results send a clear message: children want to be heard and informed, as well as protected.

The survey, launched in the lead-up to New Zealand Children’s Day in March, asked tamariki and rangatahi aged 6 to 18 about their experiences in the online world, what makes them feel safe, and what they want adults - including parents, teachers, decision-makers, and tech companies - to know.

The survey findings were launched at Parliament this morning at an event in association with Netsafe, TikTok and Save the Children, with youth and online safety experts, industry representatives, and Members of Parliament in attendance.

Key findings show that:

- 64% of children feel safe online, but many say that safety depends on guidance from parents and knowing how to avoid harm.

- Advertising and harmful content are top concerns, with more than 750 children calling for greater control over ads and stronger protection from harmful material.

- Children want tech companies to step up - from limiting live chat in games, improving reporting systems, and taking faster action to remove harmful content.

- Age-appropriate design matters - children across all age groups called for better age restrictions to keep younger users safe, and to prevent adult users from accessing children’s games.

- Education, not just restriction is key - many young people said they want to be taught how to recognise and respond to online risks, rather than just having content blocked or being excluded as users.

Save the Children New Zealand’s Director of Advocacy and Research, Jacqui Southey, says the findings show the value of listening directly to children’s experiences.

"Children are not just passive users of the internet - they are legitimate digital citizens with real insights. Their voices highlight both the joys and risks of the online world, and their advice must be taken seriously," she says.

"This survey clearly shows that while many children feel safe online, they’re also navigating a world full of challenges - from harmful content to adult strangers in online games and unwanted advertising. They’re asking for more support, more tools, and more respect for their ability to understand and shape their digital experiences."

Netsafe CEO Brent Carey says the insights will help guide online safety strategies going forward.

"We often talk about making the internet safer for kids, but we don’t ask them what that actually means. These findings shift the conversation. Tamariki and rangatahi are telling us exactly what they need - and it’s time we listened."

The survey responses came from a wide range of age groups and locations, with strong participation from girls (67% of respondents) and young people living in urban areas (81%). Social media use increased with age, while younger children were more engaged with online games and streaming platforms.

One young person (aged 15-17) put it simply: "Please filter out content that is likely to harm the well-being of children and teenagers. A lot of stuff online - once you see it, you can’t unsee it."

Save the Children and Netsafe are encouraging decision-makers to use the findings to inform safer online environments that uphold children’s rights to participation, protection, and provision.