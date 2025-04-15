Worker involvement critical in developing AI for the good of Aotearoa - PSA

A new PSA survey on the use of AI by public and community service workers reveals widespread use of the technology without effective guardrails, training or supports being put in place.

In Lifting the Lid: The Use of AI in New Zealand Public and Community Services, over half of respondents (55%) reported that AI was already being used in their workplace (with 45% personally using it).

A large group (94%) of workers who use AI said their use of the technology was self-initiated, as opposed to being required as part of their work process, yet only 12% said they had received training on using AI at work.

Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi National Secretary Kerry Davies said these figures indicated there was a clear and pressing need for employers to engage with workers and the unions who represent them on using AI in a planned way.

"An overwhelming majority of workers surveyed were not satisfied with the current levels of consultation, or training and support that they receive," Davies said.

Some workers expressed doubts about whether AI could deliver the benefits the government is looking for, given the legacy state of public IT and persistent lack of funding for public IT resources.

"It’s critical that government takes a realistic look at whether public and community services are ready to make safe and effective use of AI. Workers have a critical role in developing the guardrails to ensure the safe adoption of AI. They also need proper training and guidance about how to use this technology," Davies said.

Most respondents in the survey, released today, were positive about the use of AI to assist them with their work and provide better services for people

"The majority (54%) of those we surveyed agreed there was potential for AI to streamline processes and provide better outcomes for the public.

"In terms of their own work, 81% of those surveyed said AI helped them do parts of their job more effectively and 77% said AI helped them save time doing their work," Davies said.

Those surveyed also demonstrated low levels of concern about their roles being replaced or not being able to adapt to new technology.

"On the other side of the ledger, among workers’ biggest concerns was that AI could discriminate against workers and lead to missed opportunities in recruitment and careers, increased workplace surveillance and the erosion of trust in public and community services," Davies said.

"While workers are positive about the use of AI to assist them with their work, there is an urgent need to involve them in developing guardrails to manage the risks inherent with the adoption of all new technologies.

The PSA is calling for:

- Public and community services organisations to engage proactively with workers and their unions to develop guardrails for safe and effective use of AI

- Organisations where AI is in use to ensure that all workers have access to appropriate training and other supports to cause least harm

- The Government consult widely with Māori, communities and users of public and community services, workers and their unions to develop an AI strategy for Aotearoa.

AI for Good publication launch

The PSA is also launching a new publication AI for Good on Monday, 14 April, that sets out 10 fresh perspectives from leading thinkers on AI, urging wider consultation to help protect workers and cause least harm.

Four of the publication’s contributors, Dr Karaitiana Taiuru, Dr Amanda Reilly, Joshua Fairfield, and Jack Foster will be on a panel to discuss what needs to happen for AI to work for good in Aotearoa at a launch event on 14 April, 12.30 to 1.30pm at St Andrew’s Church Hall, 30 The Terrace, Wellington CBD.

Panellists are as follows:

Dr Karaitiana Taiuru says in the book AI for Good that Māori have the unique opportunity to take up the AI challenge as individuals, hapu, marae iwi and businesses to carve out new opportunities for today, while preparing future generations, by being AI leaders and AI adapters as presently there are no clear pathways, provided by education providers, businesses and government. Dr Taiuru is a leading voice in advocating for the ethical use of technology to benefit Māori communities, combining Western ethical frameworks with mātauranga Māori and tikanga.

Dr Amanda Reilly focuses on the protection of workers’ human rights and dignity. If AI is to deliver on its promises, it is essential to build strong safeguards and countability into the system, and to generate new frameworks and norms surrounding its development.

Joshua Fairfield author of OWNED: Property, Privacy, and the New Digital Serfdom, and Runaway Technology: Can Law Keep Up? is a recognised law and technology scholar, specialising in AI. He says the benefits of AI will only be realised if AI is trained to deliver them. Involving people affected, the workers, in determining the inputs at production and deployment stages help to effect this shift to human-centred AI.

Jack Foster the NZ Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi says in the book AI for Good that the impact AI has on workers will be determined by the collective decisions made on its development, use and regulation. In this context, trade unions are grappling with several key challenges: ensuring AI technologies improve or at least do not diminish job quality, protecting workers’ fundamental rights, managing AI-related job losses, and ensuring a just transition by working together with Government, and social partners to support works through AI-related change in their industry and occupation.

