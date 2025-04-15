New Zealand Minerals Council launched

Today Straterra has been renamed as New Zealand Minerals Council, says chief executive Josie Vidal.

"With the global interest in mined minerals, particularly critical minerals, we believe it is time to better align ourselves with a name that will mean something to both New Zealanders and those in the global supply chain," Vidal says.

"The Government has this year launched a Minerals Strategy for New Zealand to 2040 and a Critical Minerals List and is actively promoting minerals on the world stage, recognising mining’s contribution to growing our economy.

"We are a trading nation and our mined minerals are a valuable export commodity even, or perhaps more particularly, in the current turbulent world of trade.

"Straterra has been a great name and identity for our organisation, dating back to 2008, but the world is changing fast and we need to be agile and ready to assist our members in that environment.

"We have a new logo and name but our purpose remains the same, to enable socially and environmentally responsible mining, providing minerals for a sustainable and resilient future, and enduring value for all New Zealanders."

New Zealand Minerals Council is the industry association representing New Zealand’s minerals and mining sector.

