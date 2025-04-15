Union's free speech stance exposes dictatorial impulse

The Tertiary Education Union’s opposition to free speech legislation shows exactly why free speech policies are needed at university, says ACT Tertiary Education spokesperson Dr Parmjeet Parmar.

“We know that university staff want the power to decide what ideas are allowed on campus. We’re telling them no.

“Universities are primarily funded by the taxpayer, and we all have an interest in ensuring they are fostering genuine debate and disagreement.

“Universities have historically, and rightly, offered space for contrasting ideas to be tested in debate. In fact, the whole project of academic inquiry and enlightenment hinges on the premise that any idea can be aired and challenged.

“Free expression includes the right to seek different perspectives. If students invite a willing speaker – whether it’s Don Brash or an extremist like Tamatha Paul – that speaker should be allowed to speak. No-one is forced to listen, and the political opinions of university staff shouldn’t come into it.

“The suggestion that a free speech policy is ‘nanny state’ regulation is laughable. ACT secured the free speech commitment precisely to get busybody university staff out of the business of regulating speech. We have set out clear requirements for a complaints process precisely because we have seen universities fail to uphold their students’ speech rights.”