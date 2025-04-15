$5.2 million consultant spend unacceptable as cost blowouts grow

INVERCARGILL

The Taxpayers’ Union has today slammed the $5.2 million spend on consultants by Invercargill City Council for the Te Unua Museum of Southland, as part of the wider $87 million dollar ‘Project 1225’ development.



Sam Warren, Local Government Campaigns Manager for the Taxpayers’ Union, commented:



“Councillor Pottinger is right to raise concern—it’s a complete quagmire.”



“In no way should external consultant costs be allowed to go so high. Council has already lifted the budget by $13 million, and answers need to be demanded.”



“Every dollar spent needs to stand up to scrutiny and, right now, local ratepayers simply cannot afford these kinds of white elephants.”



“To say ‘council has developed a greater understanding of how to deliver’ is a bloody expensive lesson. As Pottinger prepares to dissect consultant costs at the next full council meeting, so too will the Taxpayers’ Union.”