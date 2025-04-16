Animal rights charity lays complaint over mass fish deaths

SAFE has laid a formal complaint with the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) citing breaches of the Animal Welfare Act, following New Zealand King Salmon’s repeated reporting of high summer mortality rates.

The complaint has been followed up by SAFE calling for an industry-wide review into breaches of New Zealand’s animal welfare legislation.

SAFE Campaign Manager Emily Hall says intensive fish farming breaches the Animal Welfare Act, and that MPI should be holding the industry to account.

"Tens of thousands of fishes are suffering and dying from heat stress in New Zealand King Salmon’s underwater factory farms, where they are trapped in rising temperatures unable to escape - effectively being cooked alive."

"The fish farming industry has been allowed to commit serious animal welfare breaches for far too long. We are calling on the Ministry to launch a thorough investigation and hold New Zealand King Salmon to account."

SAFE describes harrowing conditions on fish farms, with fishes trapped in cramped, barren enclosures, denied the space and freedom they need to thrive. Hall highlights that in addition to overcrowding and heat stress, the issues impacting farmed fishes include skeletal deformities, skin lesions, stress and depression, and the quick spread of parasites and disease.

"If any other sector was allowing animals to die in the thousands year after year due to poor farming conditions there would be an investigation, and we expect the same for fishes."

SAFE says that in addition to investigating the mass fish deaths on New Zealand King Salmon’s farms, an urgent industry-wide review is necessary to address systemic breaches of the Animal Welfare Act.

"Without urgent action fishes will continue to suffer in tragic conditions with no meaningful protection. The Government must step up and address this" says Hall.

