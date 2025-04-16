PRHG Presents: Our Paradise – A Soundtrack Tribute to the Heart and History of the Cook Islands by Coco House Bros

At Pacific Resort Hotel Group, we celebrate the beauty of the Cook Islands in every moment—from our turquoise lagoons and golden sunsets to the vibrant culture, music, and stories that connect us to the land and its people. We’re excited to share a special release that perfectly captures the essence of our island home: Our Paradise, a new single by the beloved local DJ collective, Coco House Bros.

A Tribute to the Cook Islands

Our Paradise was created to mark the 60th anniversary of self-governance in the Cook Islands. It serves as a heartfelt tribute to the nation’s rich history and culture. With its relaxed deep house rhythm, the song invites listeners to pause, reflect, and embrace the magic of a Cook Islands sunset.

More than just music, Our Paradise is a celebration of the Cook Islands—a place where time slows down, where the past is honoured, and where community and culture thrive. The track beautifully reflects these values and invites everyone to experience the unique atmosphere that our guests enjoy.

A Powerful Visual Story

What makes Our Paradise even more impactful is the music video that accompanies it. Featuring rare archival footage from the 1960s, sourced with the help of Archives New Zealand, the video offers an intimate glimpse into life in the Cook Islands during a time of significant change and hope. Through this collaboration of sound and imagery, the video captures a nostalgic moment in our history while looking forward with optimism.

This partnership between Coco House Bros and the historical archives beautifully complements the values we hold at Pacific Resort Hotel Group—blending tradition with innovation and honouring the past while embracing the future. It’s a heartfelt tribute that we’re proud to share with our guests, who, just like us, hold the islands close to their hearts.

A Sound That Echoes the Spirit of the Islands

Coco House Bros, an indigenous Cook Islands DJ trio comprising DR.E, Mark Zow, and Anthom, blends a unique mix of tech, tribal, afro house, and nu-disco. Their sound is a vibrant reflection of their heritage and passion for music. Each performance is a celebration of authenticity, deeply connecting with both locals and visitors alike.

At Pacific Resort Hotel Group, we share this commitment to authenticity by offering our guests an immersive experience that connects them to the heart of the Cook Islands. Our Paradise complements this vision perfectly, serving as the soundtrack to unforgettable moments, whether you’re unwinding by Muri Lagoon or enjoying the sunset at Pacific Resort Aiutaki.

We’re proud to be part of this island story and invite you to join us in celebrating the Cook Islands’ heritage, creativity, and spirit.

Watch the video: Our Paradise – Coco House Bros

Follow Coco House Bros – More Info

