Cannabis Clinic launch first nationwide medicinal cannabis concession programme, removing financial barriers to vital healthcare

New Zealand’s largest medicinal cannabis prescriber, Cannabis Clinic, has today launched a revolutionary concession pricing programme designed to reduce the financial barrier to plant-based healthcare products for eligible patients – the first nationwide model of its kind in New Zealand.

In partnership with a key provider partner, the Cannabis Clinic Supported Access Programme (SAP) is available exclusively to Cannabis Clinic patients holding a valid Community Services Card (CSC), reducing the cost of products for eligible kiwis by up to 27%.

Findings from the New Zealand Drug Trends Survey (NZDTS) state that over half (55%) of respondents had not taken up a medicinal cannabis prescription due to legal products being ‘too expensive’. Acknowledging this, the new initiative is aimed at improving access to medicinal cannabis for people who need it but may struggle to afford it for a myriad of reasons.

“Affordability remains one of the biggest barriers for patients considering plant-based care,” said Dr Waseem Alzaher, CEO of the Cannabis Clinic. Research shows that the demand for medicinal cannabis prescriptions is rising, and we know that there are Kiwis out there who would like to go through the appropriate channels but continue to self-medicate through the black market due to the current economic landscape.”

“Through the Cannabis Clinic Supported Access Programme, we’re making progress toward more equitable, affordable healthcare – starting with those holding a Community Services Card,” adds Dr Alzaher.

To qualify, patients must have their Community Services Card verified during their doctor’s consultation, with the concession noted in their treatment plan. While currently limited to two available THC flower products, the hope is that the programme will grow over time, with more suppliers and products joining the initiative.

Cannabis Clinic has long advocated for affordable, patient-first access to plant-based therapies, leading with clinical excellence and minimising the patient-risks that come with unregulated channels. This initiative is a significant step forward, not only for Cannabis Clinic but for the wider medicinal cannabis sector.

Dr Alzaher says, “It’s encouraging to see the sector moving toward greater accessibility, and we’re proud to be leading that change. Our hope is that this is just the beginning and that we can continue innovating new ways to ease the financial burden on those who need these treatments. At the end of the day, collaboration is the key to shaping a more equitable future for medicinal cannabis care in Aotearoa.”

There are also plans to explore an expansion of the programme to include SuperGold Card holders in the near future, further extending access to vulnerable communities.