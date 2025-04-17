Health Infrastructure Plan ushering in privatisation of the health system

The PSA strongly opposes moves signalled in the Government’s Health Infrastructure Plan to use public-private partnerships to build new hospital buildings and car parks.

Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi National Secretary Fleur Fitzsimons says the plans’ references to using public-private partnerships and long-term leases to provide health infrastructure is alarming.

"The plan is ushering in the privatisation of the health system. Buildings and carparks will be the thin end of the wedge," Fitzsimons says.

"Privatisation will inevitably mean syphoning money off from providing health services for all to pay profits to private corporations. This will result in only those who can pay being able to access adequate health care and other vital services.

"Just look at the health system in the USA where the private sector dominates and sick people without health insurance are left at hospital doors. We don’t want that here.

"The use of the private sector to provide car parks, as proposed in the plan, is a clear example. Car parking at hospitals for patients, staff and visitors is an ongoing problem. But privatising the provision of parking will be more about making profits for car parking companies charging exorbitant parking fees than providing parking for those working at, or using, the hospital.

"Public health services and assets belong to all of us and are there to deliver for people not shareholders.

"Privatisation will also mean that the workers who deliver quality public, health services will see their livelihoods threatened by redundancies and reduced pay and conditions," Fitzsimons says.

