Annual inflation at 2.5 percent in March 2025

New Zealand’s consumers price index (CPI) increased 2.5 percent in the 12 months to the March 2025 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.



The 2.5 percent increase follows a 2.2 percent annual increase to the December 2024 quarter.



“The annual inflation rate is within the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s target band of 1 to 3 percent for the third consecutive quarter,” prices and deflators spokesperson Nicola Growden said.



Between the June 2021 and June 2024 quarters, annual inflation was above the target band.