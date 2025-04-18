Proposed change to asthma inhaler access could save lives

Asthma sufferers can breathe a sigh of relief, with potential changes on the way to make it easier to access lifesaving treatment.

Today, Pharmac announced it is proposing changes that could improve access for around 120,000 New Zealanders who rely on the 2-in-1 inhaler to manage their asthma.

Under the plan, eligible patients would be able to collect a three-month supply in one pharmacy visit, instead of returning each month for a repeat.

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says the Foundation supports any move that helps people manage their asthma more effectively.

"We know that one barrier to effective asthma management is the hassle of repeat pick-ups - especially when multiple family members have asthma - alongside limited transport options due to cost or lack of access.

"This change will help improve access and reduce the risk of asthma flare-ups and potentially life-threatening attacks."

Pharmac is also proposing that medical centres be allowed to supply a number of inhalers directly under a Practitioners Supply Order (PSO), enabling healthcare practitioners to supply patients with inhalers for emergency treatment.

Correct inhaler technique is essential to getting the most out of these medications, Ms Harding says.

"Making these available at the point of care means people could get immediate support - and that makes a real difference."

The proposed changes align with the Foundation’s New Zealand Adolescent and Adult Asthma Guidelines - the national guidelines for asthma.

Asthma affects 1 in 8 Kiwis and kills about 96 people per year (almost two people each week).

The cost of asthma to the nation is nearly $1.2 billion per year.