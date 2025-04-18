Government takes fight against poverty to people in poverty

New figures from the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) show the Government thinks it can sanction its way out of poverty, and in doing so, has completely misunderstood the issue.

The number of benefit sanctions for missed MSD appointments surged to 9,042 in the March 2025 quarter - more than double the 4,356 recorded in the same quarter last year.

"I’d remind the Government that people on benefits are, first and foremost, people," says Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) spokesperson Isaac Gunson.

"It’s highly unlikely twice as many people suddenly started missing appointments.

"What seems more likely is that MSD has become quicker to cut people off, despite the very real barriers many face in attending."

"These are people doing their best in tough circumstances. They may not have access to childcare, a working phone, or may simply be confused by the system.

"When every dollar counts, even a short trip to the local office can be unaffordable. Buses don’t always run on time. Sometimes they don’t run at all."

"We’ve all missed meetings before. Now imagine doing that while trying to survive on the bare minimum."

"The last time sanctions were this high, a global pandemic had just broken out. If the Government blames ‘prolonged cost of living pressures’ for worsening poverty indicators, why wouldn’t those same pressures also lead to more missed appointments?"

These sanctions largely affect people on Jobseeker Support and Sole Parent Support, those already made vulnerable by redundancy, solo parenting, or the rising cost of living.

Pushing people off income support doesn’t make the job market fairer or more accessible. It just assumes success is possible while unemployment rises and support systems become harder to navigate.

CPAG is calling on the Government to stop treating people on benefits as a spreadsheet to be cleared, and to remember its responsibility is to tackle poverty, not the people trapped in it.