Renowned For Event Decoration Hire: Shristi Prakash from Hamilton-based Phoenix Decoration Hire Is A Proud Member Of NZ Business Connect

Shristi Prakash, owner and manager of Hamilton-based Phoenix Decoration Hire, is a proud member of one of New Zealand’s fastest growing business networks, NZ Business Connect.

Alongside her husband Ashil, Shristi has led this exceptional decoration hire business, transforming events across Hamilton, Auckland, and the North Island since 2009.

The company started as a boutique wedding business but has evolved to include corporate event management and party hire.

Phoenix Decoration Hire has built an incredible reputation for reliable service, high-quality products, and unparalleled expertise in creating memorable events. Specialising in weddings, corporate gatherings, and private parties, their services range from marquee and gazebo hire to elegant table settings, fairy lights, and bespoke venue decorations. Whether you’re hosting an intimate ceremony or a grand reception, Shristi and her team provide a one-stop solution tailored to your vision.

Shristi’s full event design and management packages take the stress out of planning, allowing clients to focus on enjoying their special moments. From stunning wedding designs to themed corporate events and family celebrations, Phoenix Decoration Hire creates breathtaking experiences that captivate guests and leave lasting impressions.

Centrally located in Hamilton, the team serves the entire North Island, making event planning seamless with their user-friendly online enquiry and hire system. Their extensive range of decorations and furniture, combined with expert advice, ensures your vision for your next event will be brought to life.

Phoenix Decoration Hire’s dedication to excellence and professionalism is a reflection of Shristi and Ashil’s passion for their craft and commitment to their clients. As members of NZ Business Connect, they look forward to building meaningful connections, collaborating with like-minded professionals, and continuing to elevate the events industry.

Contact Shristi at Phoenix Decoration Hire Ltd

0800 150 019

phoenixdecohire.co.nz

Contact NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz