Thinking of a Granny Flat? Major Consent Changes Coming Soon in NZ!

Good news for homeowners looking to add extra living space! Big changes are on the horizon that could make building a granny flat in New Zealand significantly easier and faster. From early 2026, you might be able to skip the building consent process for granny flats up to 70 square metres, provided certain conditions are met.

Our latest update breaks down these exciting developments and what they mean for you:

Bye-Bye Building Consent (Potentially!): Discover the key criteria that could exempt your granny flat project from needing building consent, including simple designs and licensed builders.

Don't get started without knowing the upcoming rules! These changes promise to streamline the process of adding a granny flat to your property.

Read the full update here: Do I Need a Building Consent to Build a Granny Flat in New Zealand?