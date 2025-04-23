Health CEO Paid More Than the PM — Then Got a Golden Handshake

On the news Health NZ paid for outgoing Chief Executive Margie Apa to attend a governance course — after she’d already resigned.



Taxpayers’ Union Investigations Co-ordinator, Rhys Hurley, said:



“Margie Apa was already one of the highest-paid public servants in the country — pocketing $895,000 this year, nearly $400,000 more than the Prime Minister. Now taxpayers are being forced to top that up with a golden handshake on the way out the door.”



“This wasn’t some internal training session. This was a career-boosting governance course — funded by you and me — for a Chief Executive who had one foot out the door."



"Health NZ calls it ‘outplacement support’. We call it a waste of money.”



“While hospitals are under pressure and frontline workers are crying out for resources, the top brass are looking after their own. It’s bureaucratic back-handers at its worst.”



"Its time to end the days of public service Golden Handshakes."