7 Reasons Bethells Beach is a Photographer's Paradise by Bethells Beach Cottages, Auckland Accommodation

Tucked away on Auckland’s wild west coast, Bethells Beach is more than a breathtaking escape — it’s a dreamland for photographers. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or love capturing magic on your phone, here are seven reasons why you’ll want your camera at the ready when staying at Bethells Beach Cottages.

1. The View from the Cottages

Let’s start with the obvious — the view. Perched high above the coastline, Bethells Beach Cottages offer sweeping, uninterrupted vistas of the black sand beach, rolling surf and endless sky. Whether you're watching the sunrise mist over the dunes or photographing a crimson sunset from your deck, the panorama alone is worth the trip.

2. Iconic Black Sand Beach

The dramatic black sands of Te Henga (Bethells Beach) are instantly captivating. With waves crashing against dark dunes and jagged rocks, every shot carries moody, cinematic energy. Sunrise or sunset, the beach offers endless textures and contrasts for coastal photography.

3. Sunsets That Steal the Show

Golden hour here is pure magic. Watch as the sun dips into the Tasman Sea, casting pink, orange and violet hues across the sky. From the cliffs, the beach, or your cottage balcony, every angle glows with colour and possibility.

4. Native Bush & Waterfalls

A short walk leads you into lush native bush where waterfalls tumble through ferns and mossy rock. Perfect for long exposures or nature-inspired portraiture, this hidden gem feels like another world.

5. The Sea Cave at Low Tide

At the northern end of the beach, a striking sea cave emerges when the tide is out. The natural arch frames the ocean beautifully, ideal for wide shots or intimate compositions with dramatic lighting.

6. Wildlife & Rock Pools

Capture native seabirds gliding along the shore or explore the detail-rich world of rock pools — full of anemones, crabs and fascinating textures that invite close-up work.

7. Weather Drama

Even stormy days bring inspiration. Rolling clouds, crashing surf and dramatic skies create moody, powerful compositions — perfect for black and white or atmospheric storytelling.

Come for the stay. Stay for the shots. At Bethells Beach Cottages, nature does the framing — you just click the shutter.

Created by Fiona Stephen

