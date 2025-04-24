The Importance of Flexibility in Settlement Dates for Private Sales

When selling your home privately, one of the most overlooked yet powerful tools in your negotiation toolkit is flexibility around settlement dates. While price often takes centre stage, timing can be just as important—especially in a private sale where you're dealing directly with the buyer.

Why Does Settlement Flexibility Matter?

Every buyer has a different timeline. Some are in a position to settle quickly—especially private buyers who aren’t reliant on selling another property or waiting for finance approval. Others may need a bit more time to coordinate logistics or final paperwork.

If you're locked into a strict settlement date, you could unintentionally limit your buyer pool—or worse, miss the opportunity to work with someone who’s otherwise ready to move forward.

In our experience buying homes directly from sellers, flexibility around settlement has often been the key factor that helped both sides move ahead confidently and without delays.

Why Private Sales Make Timing Easier

One of the biggest advantages of selling privately is how streamlined the process can be. You’re not locked into a real estate agent’s campaign timeline or waiting around for multiple open homes and conditional offers.

Because many private buyers are in a cash position, settlement can happen much faster—sometimes within just 7 to 14 days. And when both parties are open and flexible, the negotiation becomes less stressful and far more efficient.

How Flexibility Can Work in Your Favour

Being open to different timelines doesn't mean giving up control—it means creating more options. Here’s how it can help:

Attract more buyers : Buyers often favour vendors who are easy to work with.

: Buyers often favour vendors who are easy to work with. Reduce stress : A buyer on a comfortable timeline is less likely to pull out.

: A buyer on a comfortable timeline is less likely to pull out. Speed up the sale : Ironically, being flexible can help the deal move faster overall.

: Ironically, being flexible can help the deal move faster overall. Faster deals: Private sales often allow for quicker settlements without the red tape.

Things to Consider When Offering Flexibility

Know your own limits . How long can you stay in your home? Do you need time to move or secure your next property?

. How long can you stay in your home? Do you need time to move or secure your next property? Be upfront. Let buyers know early if you’re flexible—it can be a selling point.

Let buyers know early if you’re flexible—it can be a selling point. Work with your lawyer. They can build in conditional clauses that give you options but still protect your interests.

Final Thoughts

In private sales, a little give can go a long way. If you’re too rigid on settlement, you might miss the perfect buyer. But if you can offer a bit of breathing room, you’ll find that deals are more likely to go through smoothly—and on terms you’re both happy with.

We’ve worked with dozens of homeowners across New Zealand and beyond who just needed someone straightforward to deal with—someone who could work with them, not against them. If you’re thinking of selling privately, we’re happy to talk timelines, conditions, and the best way forward.

Let’s make it work for both sides.

Billy & Slade

Your Property Solutions

www.yourpropertysolutions.co.nz