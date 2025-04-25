How to Store Shampoo and Conditioner Bars to Make Them Last Longer — Dear Heart

Shampoo and conditioner bars have grown in popularity in recent years due to their eco-friendly packaging and naturally derived ingredients. However, to ensure that these bars last as long as possible, proper storage is the key.

Keep Them Dry Between Uses

One of the most important factors in prolonging the lifespan of your shampoo and conditioner bars is keeping them dry between uses. After each use, make sure to store the bars in a well-ventilated area away from exposure to moisture and ongoing spray.

A soap dish with drainage holes is ideal for this purpose, as it allows the bars to dry out completely. Don’t: Leave them in a puddle of water. This means that the top will dry but you may lose a few millimeters from the underside each time you use the bar.

Use Our Travel Tin

If you're planning to take your shampoo and conditioner bars on holiday, use our handy aluminum travel tin. Our tins are designed to keep the bars dry and protected during travel, ensuring that they maintain their shape and consistency.

Just make sure the bars are dry before you store them in the tin. A travel tin makes it easy to pack your bars without the risk of them getting squashed or broken.

Soap Saver Bags

Soap saver bags are actually a trick from the past and we’re so happy they are back in vogue. Use the last of your soap bar while it’s still in the bag for extra exfoliation and lather, then hang it up to dry – the fabric keeps the bar contained while absorbing and releasing the moisture.

They can also work storing your solid hair bars in the shower (make sure you remove the hair bars while using them though), storing your bars while you’re travelling and even keeping all your smaller bar pieces together to stop them from going down the drain.

Our soap saver bags are 100% sisal which is a natural fibre.

Make Your Own Travel Tin

Follow this simple DIY hack to make a more permanent travel tin that breathes when you close the lid.

Use an old plastic food container and drill several decent sized holes in the lid and underside.

This type of travel container could last for many years and it means that you can throw in a wet bar and forget about it.

Some Handy Storage Ideas for Home

Our five star solution for storing shampoo bars at home are the New Zealand designed and made Block Docks.

These powder coated aluminum beauties can be suctioned to a glass panel or shiny tiles in your shower.

They're available on our site in the most popular colours Black, Silver and Rose Gold.

We suggest placing them high up, well away from the splash zone.

They're super easy to wash, simply fill a basin with water and leave them there for 20 minutes.

After that time, lift them out of the water and secure them to their suction cap and voila – no rubbing or scrubbing!

For those on a budget, we suggest the cute little round bamboo soap dishes which have large drainage slots positioned at the bottom, allowing for all over drying.

These cuties can easily be moved if they continue to be splashed in your shower when not in use, allowing them to dry fully between uses.

They have a natural look which will add to the aesthetic of your bathroom.

By following these expert tips on how to store your precious shampoo and conditioner bars, you can maximize their lifespan, and get the most out of these eco-friendly hair care products.

With proper storage and care, your bars will definitely last longer, saving you money and reducing waste in the long run.

