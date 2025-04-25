The Meaning Behind Gemstones: Choosing the Right Stone for You

Gemstones have been worn for centuries — not just for their beauty, but for the feelings and symbolism they carry. Whether you’re drawn to a stone’s colour, energy, or simply how it makes you feel, each one tells a story.

At Joanna Salmond Jewellery, we love working with gemstones that bring subtle meaning into everyday life. Here are four stones we use often – each with its own personality, energy, and charm.

Onyx: Strength and Grounding

Onyx is a deep, matte-black stone that carries a quiet strength. Long associated with protection and resilience, it’s a powerful stone for those navigating change, seeking clarity, or wanting to feel more anchored.

Design-wise, it pairs beautifully with soft pearls for contrast, as seen in the Onyx and Freshwater Pearl Graphic Necklace or the Matt Onyx and Pearl Necklace. The bold tone of onyx makes it an easy way to add depth to any outfit — whether you’re dressing up or keeping things minimal.

Amazonite: Calm and Communication

Known as the “hope stone,” Amazonite is a soothing pale green or turquoise gem that’s believed to calm the nervous system and encourage open, heartfelt communication. It’s often chosen by those who want to speak their truth or bring balance into their day.

Our Serenity Necklace – Amazonite and Pearl captures the gentle energy of this stone perfectly. You’ll also find Amazonite in our Serenity Bracelet range — soft colours, easy to wear, and designed to bring a little more calm into your everyday rhythm.

Jasper: Nurturing and Stability

Jasper is often called the “supreme nurturer.” It’s known for grounding energy, enhancing focus, and supporting slow, steady growth. With its earthy tones and natural patterns, Jasper brings warmth and connection to the natural world.

Look to the Aquaterra Jasper – Silver Ring Bracelet for a beautiful example of this stone in motion — soft ocean hues, handcrafted detail, and a design made to wear on repeat. Jasper’s quiet confidence makes it a lovely everyday companion.

Peridot: Joy and Renewal

Bright, clear green and full of sparkle, Peridot is often associated with happiness, renewal, and fresh energy. It’s thought to clear negative patterns and bring light into your mindset — a beautiful symbol of growth and optimism.

Our Peridot Love Heart Pearl Bracelet – Gold is a joyful little piece that adds colour and meaning in one. Whether you’re celebrating a new chapter or simply need a reminder of brighter days, Peridot offers a gentle, uplifting presence.

Which Stone Speaks to You?

Choosing a gemstone is often an intuitive process — you might be drawn to a colour, a feeling, or a particular story. There’s no wrong choice. The best piece is the one that feels like you.

Browse our Gemstone Jewellery Collection or explore individual pieces to find your perfect match. Each stone holds a quiet kind of meaning — something personal, something beautiful, and something just for you.