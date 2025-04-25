Paving Stones by Precast Concrete Dunedin

OTAGO

At Precast Concrete in Dunedin, we’ve been proudly manufacturing high-strength wet-cast concrete products for over 80 years. Whether you’re designing a new garden, creating a stylish pathway, or upgrading your patio, our locally made paving stones offer the perfect blend of durability, texture, and style.

Why Choose Our Paving Stones?

We’re the only manufacturer in Dunedin offering paving stones in such a wide range of colours, textures, and sizes. Our paving is suitable for patios, paths, courtyards, and landscaped gardens. Thanks to our wet-cast process, every paver is made to last and stand up to the elements.

Our paving stones are available in finishes like:

Exposed aggregate, which gives a beautiful natural pebble look with added grip

Smooth concrete, for a clean and modern appearance

Decorative pieces like round and compass pavers, ideal for garden paths

Featured Products

Black Chip Exposed Pebble Paver – Made with Otatara stone from NZ, great for modern outdoor areas

Medium Clutha Exposed Pebble Paver – Durable and non-slip, perfect for larger patios

Compass Paver – A striking decorative element for pathways or garden features

Round Paver – Curved Pathway – Smooth, round paving ideal for organic-looking garden layouts

Plain Flagstone Pavers – Simple and traditional, these suit almost any outdoor design

We also offer small and large Clutha exposed pebble pavers, Yorkstone paving, and even Log Slice stepping stones for something more rustic.

See for Yourself

Come and view our samples and colour palettes at our Dunedin site, or browse our full online catalogue. If you're planning a project, our team is happy to guide you through the best paving solution for your space.

What You Can Expect

Locally made products from our site in Dunedin

Durable materials built to handle harsh weather

Personalised service and expert advice from a team that knows concrete

Whether you're updating an existing outdoor area or starting from scratch, Precast Concrete is here to help — with quality paving stones made right here in Dunedin.

Visit us at 78 Maclaggan Street, Dunedin, or call (03) 477 2254 to talk to the team directly.

Explore the full paving range