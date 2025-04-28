New Zealand workers embrace Gen AI and see AI skills as imperative to career success

Workers are openly using generative AI to complete day-to-day tasks and recognise that learning and enhancing AI skills related to their role is necessary for future career success.

New independent research by specialised recruiter Robert Half finds artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini are now a workplace staple, used (almost) every day by half (56%) of Kiwi workers.

Workers embrace the benefits of using AI

Most (91%) workers are using generative AI tools to some degree in their role, including almost half (56%) who do so regularly:

26% of workers use it every day

30% of workers often, or almost every day, use it

22% of workers sometimes use it

13% of workers don’t often use it but do access them on occasion

9% of workers never use it to do their jobs

“Within a remarkably short timeframe, generative AI has become a daily tool for workers, moving from relative unknown to widespread adoption,” says Ronil Singh, Director at Robert Half. “Even with ongoing questions about AI's future, a growing understanding of the benefits offered by Gen AI tools, such as ChatGPT and Gemini, is driving their adoption in daily work routines.

“Progressive employers are championing Gen AI adoption, understanding its power to streamline operations and foster innovation. They see the value Gen AI can bring to everyday tasks, enabling workers to dedicate more time on more complicated, strategic or creative initiatives.”

Most workers do not feel the need to hide their use of generative AI tools, as 93% of workers are transparent about their usage with their manager. The remaining 7% of employees are more covert about its use and are not transparent with their employer.

“Widespread transparency in Gen AI usage reflects a rising confidence in this technology. While some are still defining optimal applications, most employers see Gen AI as a benefit, not a detriment,” says Singh.

Learning to use AI is essential to get ahead

Going beyond generative AI and into broader AI applications in the workplace, employees agree that learning how to use AI tools is necessary for future success.

When workers were asked how necessary they feel it is to learn and enhance AI skills related to their role, 87% of them agree. At 94%, tech/IT workers were the most likely to agree, followed by 80% of finance and accounting staff.

“With workers across generations acknowledging the critical role of AI skills in career advancement, continuous learning and development becomes a necessity. Companies that prioritise AI adoption and invest in comprehensive training will gain a significant competitive edge in talent acquisition and retention, solidifying their future success,” concluded Singh.