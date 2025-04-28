REVEALED: $310k Spent on Cars for Ex-PMs

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union can reveal through a Official Information Act request that the total cost through the Members of Parliament (Former Prime Ministers Travel Services) Determination 2017, that former Prime Ministers car entitlements of $296,009.87 in purchases and $14,061.99 in fuel and maintenance.



The Department of Internal Affairs buys and replaces these cars for ex PMs and/or spouses, with the exception of Chris Hipkins, who wasn’t in the job more than two years, and John Key, who declined the entitlement.



Taxpayers’ Union Investigations Coordinator Rhys Hurley said:



“Taxpayers are forking out close to $60,000 a pop for new cars so ex-Prime Ministers can cruise around in style — on top of the air travel, rail, taxis and chauffeur services they already enjoy on the taxpayer dime.”



“At a time when everyday Kiwis are struggling just to keep their own cars on the road — let alone afford a new one — why are we still buying luxury vehicles for politicians who don’t even have the job anymore?"



"These are people who clocked out years, sometimes decades ago. In what other line of work do you keep getting perks long after you’ve left the building?”



"The Prime Minister needs to make a call: end the perk, or explain to taxpayers why his predecessors still deserve a free ride.”