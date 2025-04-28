Dunedin cannot afford another white elephant: $92 million landfill development must be deferred

DUNEDIN

The Dunedin City Council has come under fire for its $92.4 million development of Smooth Hill landfill—at risk of blowing out to become ‘another white elephant’.



Sam Warren, Local Government Campaigns Manager for the Taxpayers’ Union said:



“Council is up to its eyeballs in debt—expected to climb to one billion dollars by 2030. Experts are raising concerns that the economics don’t stack up, why won’t Council listen?”



“Councillor Vandervis is entirely right to express concern. Until more sustainable finances can be achieved, the project should be held off.”



“Cheaper and less risky options exist for the City’s waste. In the meantime, every effort must be made by Council to reduce the ever-growing rates burden on locals.”



“Another white elephant is the last thing they need—when they are already weighed down by astronomical levels of debt.”

